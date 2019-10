Modern Love was born as a column in The New York Times in 2004 and now, 15 years later, Amazon has brought to the TV screen with a series starring Anne Hathaway, Cristin Milioti and Andrew Scott.

"It's nice to step out of the 'boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy gets the girl back’. It's nice to step away from that and have a vibe that is a little bit more everybody in," actress Anne Hathaway said in an interview with EFE.