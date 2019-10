Pope Francis presides the Holy Mass for the closing of the special assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region in Saint Peters Basilica at the Vatican City, 27 October 2019. EFE/EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis presides the Holy Mass for the closing of the special assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region in Saint Peters Basilica at the Vatican City, 27 October 2019. EFE/EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis presides the Holy Mass for the closing of the special assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region in Saint Peters Basilica at the Vatican City, 27 October 2019. EFE/EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis on Sunday denounced the "religion of self" during a Mass that marked the closing of the Amazon synod, which has come under criticism from ultraconservatives.

The Mass was held at St. Peter's Basilica with the attendance of representatives from some of the Amazon's indigenous communities. EFE-EPA