People sit while eating bun cha - a traditional Vietnamese dish of noodle and grilled pork - at Bun cha Huong Lien restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam on March 14, 2018. The table at the right, on which the then-president of the United States, Barack Obama, and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain ate bun cha in 2016, is now encased in glass. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

The table at Bun cha Huong Lien restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam, where the then-president of the United States, Barack Obama, and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain ate bun cha in 2016, is now encased in glass. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is seen in this file photo. EPA-EFE/File

American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain committed suicide Friday in France, his employer, news network CNN, said. He was 61.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement. The network confirmed the cause of death was suicide.