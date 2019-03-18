File photo: US photographer David Lachapelle poses in his exhibition at the Kestnergesellschaft in Hanover, Germany, Feb. 23, 2011. The exhibition, entitled Earth Laughs in Flowers, is on display until 08 May 2011. EPA/JOCHEN LUEBKE

American photographer David LaChapelle, well known for his highly saturated baroque compositions that often reference religion and convey social critiques, told EFE on Monday that his aim was to provoke thought through his art.

LaChapelle who launched his career with the help of the godfather of pop art Andy Warhol, projected a sense of calm throughout his interview with EFE on the launch of a two-volume limited edition Taschen book, "Behold a New World," of which only 500 copies had been released.