Thousands of supporters of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner demonstrate in her defense after the attack against her, at the Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, greets her supporters as she leaves her residence escorted by security agents in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Enrique Garcia Medina

An aerial picture taken with a drone shows thousands of supporters of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner demonstrating in her defense after the attack against her, at the Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner has generated mixed reactions in Argentinian society as Buenos Aires was disrupted Friday by a massive march expressing united anger against the incident seen as a throwback to the era of coups.

Thousands of Argentinians responded to the call of President Alberto Fernández to mobilize in "defense of democracy and in solidarity with the vice president" after a 35-year-old Brazilian man pointed a gun at Fernández's face and pulled the trigger twice, although it did not fire.