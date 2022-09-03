The assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner has generated mixed reactions in Argentinian society as Buenos Aires was disrupted Friday by a massive march expressing united anger against the incident seen as a throwback to the era of coups.
Thousands of Argentinians responded to the call of President Alberto Fernández to mobilize in "defense of democracy and in solidarity with the vice president" after a 35-year-old Brazilian man pointed a gun at Fernández's face and pulled the trigger twice, although it did not fire.