File photo from July 1, 2018 that shows the president of the elected president of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller in Mexico City, Mexico EPA- EFE/Mario Guzmán/ARCHIVO

Beatriz Gutierrez Müller, the wife of President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said she wanted to be a different kind of first lady while adhering loosely to Mexico's political traditions.

National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) historian Sara Sefchovich told EFE that Gutierrez Müller, "just like other first ladies in the past, has asked her husband to be named to a post in an area of interest."