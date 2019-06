Palestinians amputees soccer players take part in a training session of the team in the east of Deir Al Balah stadium in the central Gaza Strip, June 17, 2019. EPA-EFEAMMED SABER

Palestinians amputees soccer players take part in a training session of the team in the east of Deir Al Balah stadium in the central Gaza Strip, June 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Six-year-old Alian Al-Jidd (C) a Palestinian amputee soccer player takes part in a training session of his team in the east of Deir Al Balah stadium in the central Gaza Strip, June 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Amputees soccer players take part in a training session of the team in the east of Deir Al Balah stadium in the central Gaza Strip, June 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Six-year-old Alian Al-Jidd (C) a Palestinian amputee soccer player takes part in a training session of his team in the east of Deir Al Balah stadium in the central Gaza Strip, June 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Six-year-old Alian Al-Jidd (C) a Palestinian amputee soccer player takes part in a training session of his team in the east of Deir Al Balah stadium in the central Gaza Strip, 17 June 2019. 'The Crutches' is the name of the soccer team of males who lost their legs during the Israeli conflict with Gaza. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Six-year-old Alian Al-Jidd (C) a Palestinian amputee soccer player takes part in a training session of his team in the east of Deir Al Balah stadium in the central Gaza Strip, June 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Six-year-old Alian Al-Jidd (C) a Palestinian amputee soccer player takes part in a training session of his team in the east of Deir Al Balah stadium in the central Gaza Strip, June 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians amputees soccer players take part in a training session of the team in the east of Deir Al Balah stadium in the central Gaza Strip, June 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians amputees soccer players take part in a training session of the team in the east of Deir Al Balah stadium in the central Gaza Strip, June 17, 2019. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

A soccer team in the Gaza Strip known as The Crutches is providing a platform for amputee victims of the Israeli-Paletinian conflict to get out on the soccer pitch with their friends once again.

The players, as the team name suggests, navigate the pitch near Deir al Balah in central Gaza using their crutches.