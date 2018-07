Photograph provided Jul 8 showing a series of images part of the show "Esperando a Thoreau" (Waiting for Thoreau) in Montevideo, Uruguay, Jul 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Maria Eugenia Fernandez

Photograph provided Jul 8 showing Gerardo Silva Campanella, curator of the show "Esperando a Thoreau" (Waiting for Thoreau) in Montevideo, Uruguay, Jul 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Maria Eugenia Fernandez

An art exhibit looks at civil disobedience in Uruguay

The Spanish exhibit "Esperando a Thoreau" (Waiting for Thoreau) opened this week in this capital, featuring the work of 10 artists with civil disobedience as a common thread.

Gerardo Silva Campanella, the show's curator, told EFE that the exhibit - which opened July 5 in Montevideo's España Cultural Center - is "diverse," as it includes "photographs, videos, installation art, paintings and even online work."