Photograph showing Music for Medicines attendees swapping their medication for music albums in Caracas, Venezuela, Jul 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

An initiative urging Venezuelans to swap old medication for music kicks off

Music for Medicines, a non-profit organization urging people to donate medication in exchange for musical albums, kicked off in this capital, aiming to alleviate the consequences of the medicine shortage and the overall healthcare crisis affecting Venezuelans.

The project was launched by a group of human rights activists, in association with various music sellers and collectors.