"A good piece of lacquer endures over time. That's why I tell my students to make their pieces good," Martha Vargas, an acknowledged master of pre-Columbian lacquering, told Efe at her studio in this town in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.
Ancient lacquering technique lives on in hands of Mexican women
Pre-Hispanic lacquer technique, a tradition in the hands of women
Martha Vargas works at her studio in Chiapa de Corzo, Mexico, on Jan. 9. EFE-EPA/ Carlos Lopez
Martha Vargas works at her studio in Chiapa de Corzo, Mexico, on Jan. 9. EFE-EPA/ Carlos Lopez
Martha Vargas works at her studio in Chiapa de Corzo, Mexico, on Jan. 9. EFE-EPA/ Carlos Lopez