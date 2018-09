Students visiting the Phimai Historical Park walk among the restored ruins of Prasat Phimai in Phimai, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, Sep. 20, 2018 (issued Sep. 21, 2018). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A statue of a Naga is seen among the restored ruins of Prasat Phimai at the Phimai Historical Park in Phimai, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, Sep. 20, 2018 (issued Sep. 21, 2018). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Visitors to the Phimai Historical Park walk among the restored ruins of Prasat Phimai in Phimai, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, Sep. 20, 2018 (issued Sep. 21, 2018). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Tourists in northeastern Thailand braved the sweltering humidity Friday to visit the centuries-old Khmer city of Phimai inside its namesake historical park.

Among the visitors were dozens of students there on a school trip, and foreign and Thai tourists, an efe-epa journalist reports.