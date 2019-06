General view on May 15, 2019, of a plaza in the ancient Xoco settlement on Mexico City's south side, which has a legacy that goes back more than 1,700 years, an immersion in history now endangered by urban megaprojects that threaten to crowd it out. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Local residents protest on May 15, 2019, against new constructions in the ancient Xoco settlement on Mexico City's south side, which has a legacy that goes back more than 1,700 years, an immersion in history now endangered by urban megaprojects that threaten to crowd it out. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

The Xoco settlement on Mexico City's south side has a legacy that goes back more than 1,700 years, an immersion in history now endangered by urban megaprojects that threaten to crowd it out.

Architectural remains, ceramics, stoneware and tombs have been found in Xoco, all signs of a populated area belonging to the Teotihuacan culture that flourished from the third through the sixth century.