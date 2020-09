Aymara priests and indigenous people celebrate an Andean rite of 'k'oa' in the Apacheta of La Cumbre, in La Paz, Bolivia, 21 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

The Vice Minister of Decolonization of Bolivia, Leonardo Montano Flores(L), and the Aymara priest Lucio Limachi (C) take part in the rite of 'k'oa' in the Apacheta of La Cumbre, in La Paz, Bolivia, 21 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

An Andean ritual on a Bolivian mountain on Monday welcomed a new season of food sowing and fertility of Pachamama or Mother Earth and asked the "apus" or mountain deities to expel COVID-19 from the country.

The apacheta or offering point at La Cumbre, near La Paz, was the place chosen for the ritual in which the acting deputy minister of decolonization, Leonardo Montaño, participated with a group of mostly indigenous people. EFE-EPA