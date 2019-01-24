The Angolan parliament has, for the first time since its independence from Portugal, approved a new criminal code that does not punish relations between people of the same sex and decriminalizes abortion in specific cases, an international human rights group reported on Thursday.

The old criminal code, adopted in 1886 and left unaltered after the African country's independence in 1975, established jail sentences ranging from six months to three years for the ambiguous offense of "vices against nature," which has been widely interpreted to constitute a 'de facto' ban on homosexual conduct.