Activists of the Angry Aunts & Grandmas of the Rio Grande Valley group bring food and other needed goods for immigrants stranded at the Texas-Mexico border. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Angry Aunts & Grandmas social networks/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Activists of the Angry Aunts & Grandmas of the Rio Grande Valley group pose for a photo amid their work of providing food, medicine, clothes, tents and other needed supplies to immigrants stranded at the Texas-Mexico border. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Angry Aunts & Grandmas social networks/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Anger over the iron-fisted immigration policies of the United States brought together a group of women in Texas who never knew each other before but wanted to do something for the immigrants stranded at the border. Today, a year later, the women are still helping and have received a prize for their work.

The "Angry Aunts & Grandmas of the Rio Grande Valley" spend their free time providing food and comfort for families whose migration was blocked at the US-Mexican border. A sponsor donates the economic support they need.