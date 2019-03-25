The activist of the organization "Long Beach Animal Save," J. Steele, holds a sign that says "Let them live" on Mar. 20, 2019, outside the company Farmer John in Vernon, California. EPA-EFE / Ivan Mejía

"Los Angeles Animal Save" activist Ana Valverde gives water to a pig about to enter the slaughterhouse on Mar. 20, 2019, outside Farmer John Los Angeles, in Vernon, California. EPA-EFE / Ivan Mejía

The activist of the organization "Long Beach Animal Save," J. Steele, holds a banner that says "We're here for the pigs" on Mar. 20, 2019, outside the company Farmer John in Vernon, California. EPA-EFE / Ivan Mejía

At the southern gate of the Clougherty Packing Company meat processing plant, known as Farmer John Los Angeles, an altar with candles is set up every Wednesday and Sunday to acknowledge the thousands of hogs that are brought to this slaughterhouse each day.

When the trucks loaded with pigs scheduled for slaughter arrive at the plant, an activist shouts "Truck!" and then dozens of other activists stationed on Vernon Street quickly mobilize to temporarily block entry to the trucks. They hold up signs with messages such as "We don't hate truck drivers. We're here for the pigs" and "Let them live."