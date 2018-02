A zoo worker poses jellyfish during a photo call for the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Britain, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A zoo worker poses with humboldt penguins during a photo call for the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Britain, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A zoo worker poses an Eagle Owl during a photo call for the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Britain, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Squirrel Monkeys are posed with a blackboard during a photo call for the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Britain, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Animals at UK's London Zoo step up to be counted in annual stock take

Zoo keepers at London Zoo were on Wednesday presented with the sometimes challenging task of counting every single animal great and small housed within its enclosures, as seen in images captured by an epa photojournalist.

A squirrel monkey was shown climbing all over a black board announcing the annual stock-take, while Humboldt penguins gathered closely around a keeper on the promise of a fishy treat.