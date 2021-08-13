Animals at Valencia’s Bioparc on Friday ate frozen fruits and vegetables to cool off from the extreme heat as an intense heatwave grips Spain.
Animals cool off with ice lollies as heatwave grips Spain
A primate eats frozen fruits at the Bioparc in Valencia, Spain, 13 August 2021, amid a heat wave affecting most parts of the country. EFE/ Juan Carlos Cardenas
Primates eat frozen fruits at the Bioparc in Valencia, Spain, 13 August 2021, amid a heat wave affecting most parts of the country. EFE/ Juan Carlos Cardenas
A thermometer displays the temperature in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, 12 August 2021. Warnings have been issued in most part of the country due to a heat wave as temperatures are expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius in some regions. EFE/Cati Cladera
A woman protects from the sun holding a fan in Zaragoza, northeast Spain, 12 August 2021. Warnings have been issued in most part of the country due to a heat wave as temperatures are expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius in some regions. EFE/ Toni Galan
