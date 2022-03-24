A television still provided by Apple TV+ that shows Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann during a scene from the American drama streaming television miniseries "WeCrashed," which follows the entrepreneurial rise and fall of commercial real-estate company WeWork. EFE/Apple TV+

Anne Hathaway has become the latest Hollywood star to appear in a production centered on disgraced entrepreneurs, con artists or business fiascos with her role in "WeCrashed," an Apple TV+ series that explores the financial scandals surrounding flex office provider WeWork.

"It's not a new story. I think that story's as old as humanity itself," Hathaway, the 2013 best-supporting-actress Oscar winner for her performance in the musical romantic drama "Les Miserables," said in an interview with Efe. "There's something about it that feels ancient, but the tools have changed. And now we're kind of getting to know it in a digital space."