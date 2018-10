A competing Thai jockey falls off his buffalo during the annual water buffalo races in Chonburi province, Thailand, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A farmer holds a large buffalo adorned with flowers and head gear before the buffalo parade during the annual water buffalo races in Chonburi province, Thailand, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A young Thai boy painted and wearing a costume poses next to a buffalo before the buffalo parade during the annual water buffalo races in Chonburi province, Thailand, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

As rain falls, Thai jockeys ride buffaloes during the annual water buffalo races in Chonburi province, Thailand, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai jockeys compete in the annual water buffalo races in Chonburi province, Thailand, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A young Thai jockey rides a buffalo during the annual water buffalo races in Chonburi province, Thailand, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thailand celebrated its annual Chonburi Buffalo Racing Festival on Tuesday with around 300 buffaloes thundering down the track to roaring cheers from the crowd.

Divided into categories according to size, the buffaloes raced throughout the day, with some jockeys taking a spill.