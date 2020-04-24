Gentoo Penguins frolic on an iceberg in the Fildes Bay in the South Shetland Islands, Antarctica, 09 March 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

A pair of penguins walk past Chilean scientists Mauricio Landaeta (L) and Manuel Castilo in King George Island in the South Shetland Islands, Antarctica, 05 March 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

View of krill caught in a sampling net in Fildes Bay in the South Shetland Islands, Antarctica, 07 March 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

Chilean glaciologist Gino Casassa and Dominique Casassa take a plunge in Fildes Bay in the South Shetland Islands, Antarctica, 09 March 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

Chilean glaciologist Gino Casassa (L) and Russian counterpart, Bulat Mavlyudov, handle an ice drill to obtain samples on the Arctowski Ice Field in King George Island in the South Shetland Islands, Antarctica, 07 March 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

View of the Bellingshausen Dome in King George Island in the South Shetland Islands, Antarctica, 07 March 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

Chilean glaciologist Gino Casassa (L) and Russian counterpart, Bulat Mavlyudov, look and measure the temperature in a crevasse in the Bellingshausen Dome in King George Island in the South Shetland Islands, Antarctica, 10 March 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

Russian glaciologist, Bulat Mavlyudov, and Chilean researcher Dominique Casassa collect ice samples on the Arctowski Ice Field in King George Island in the South Shetland Islands, Antarctica, 07 March 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

Chilean glaciologist Gino Casassa registers the GPS coordinates of a stake placed in the Bellingshausen Dome in King George Island in the South Shetland Islands, Antarctica, 10 March 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

Every year, the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH) organises the Antarctic Scientific Expedition (ECA in Spanish) to the White Continent, a journey to the southern tip of the world where teams of scientists and researchers spend months digging archaeological sites and carefully monitoring the effects of climate change.

The latest expedition, the 56th organised by INACH, saw around 505 people arriving in last July, with the last groups closing bases by late March 2020 as the depths of winter set in in the southern hemisphere.