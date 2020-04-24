Every year, the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH) organises the Antarctic Scientific Expedition (ECA in Spanish) to the White Continent, a journey to the southern tip of the world where teams of scientists and researchers spend months digging archaeological sites and carefully monitoring the effects of climate change.
The latest expedition, the 56th organised by INACH, saw around 505 people arriving in last July, with the last groups closing bases by late March 2020 as the depths of winter set in in the southern hemisphere.