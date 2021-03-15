Thirty years after he nabbed an Oscar for his lead role in the classic horror The Silence of the Lambs, Anthony Hopkins has been nominated for another Academy Award thanks to his performance in The Father.
British actor and cast member Sir Anthony Hopkins arrives for the premiere of Transformers - The Last Knight at the Civic Opera House in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 20 June 2017. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY
