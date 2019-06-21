US-Colombian anthropologist Martin Von Hildebrand speaks with EFE on June 17, 2019, about how he has fought for the rights of indigenous people living in Colombia's Amazon basin and praises the work they do, since he firmly believes they are the real managers of that immense ecosystem. EFE-EPA/Margarita Muñoz Armella.

US-Colombian anthropologist Martin Von Hildebrand speaks with EFE on June 17, 2019, about how he has fought for the rights of indigenous people living in Colombia's Amazon basin and praises the work they do, since he firmly believes they are the real managers of that immense ecosystem. EFE-EPA/Margarita Muñoz Armella.

US-Colombian anthropologist Martin Von Hildebrand speaks with EFE on June 17, 2019, about how he has fought for the rights of indigenous people living in Colombia's Amazon basin and praises the work they do, since he firmly believes they are the real managers of that immense ecosystem. EFE-EPA/Margarita Muñoz Armella.

For more than 40 years, US-Colombian anthropologist Martin Von Hildebrand has fought to win acknowledgment of the rights of indigenous people living in Colombia's Amazon basin and of the work they do, since he firmly believes they are the real managers of that immense ecosystem.

"If we're going to measure a culture by the impact it has, let's have a look at the impact of the indigenous people on the environment, then look at the impact we've had. We have plunged the world in an environmental crisis," Hildebrand said in an interview with EFE.