Some 250 protesters, including many children, camp out in front of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters in Portland, Oregon, on June 26, 2018, calling for the end of that organization for its involvement in separating undocumented immigrant children from their parents. EFE-EPA/Tania Cidoncha

Following the example of Occupy Wall Street, 250 people including many children camped out in front of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters here, defying an order to take down their small tent city and move on.

This movement, which has spread to Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago and New York, seeks nothing less than the permanent closure of ICE, which enforces immigration law away from the border.