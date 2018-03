Homosexual Liberation and Integration Movement(MOVILH) spokesmen Rolando Jimenez (l) and Oscar Rementeria (r) during a presentation of a report in Santiago, Chile, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Complaints about acts of hostility toward LGBT people - ranging from discrimination to violence - in Chile increased by 45 percent in 2017 compared to the prior year, to reach a 15-year high, according to a report by the country's Homosexual Integration and Liberation Movement (MOVILH).

A total of 484 complaints were filed in 2017 - 152 more than in 2016 - according to the 16th edition of MOVILH'S "Sexual and Gender Diversity Human Rights Annual Report."