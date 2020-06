Signs hang along the security fence erected around the White House in response to protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Washington, DC, USA, 09 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Workers take down temporary fencing on the north side of Lafayette Park, near the White House (seen behind), that was erected during protests over the death of George Floyd, in Washington, DC, USA, 11 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Workers take down temporary fencing that has imagery depicting the words '8 min 46 sec', referring to the length of time that prosecutors claim George Floyd was on the ground with a police officer's knee on his neck, on the north side of Lafayette Park near the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 11 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Signs removed from the security fencing are displayed across the street on building scaffolding at Lafayette Park in Washington, DC, USA, 10 June 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The metal fence built this month around the White House was removed for the most part on Thursday, but many of the anti-racism posters and art that adorned the "wall" will become museum pieces and kept for possible exhibitions on protests.

At the stroke of midnight on Wednesday, the Secret Service opened two panels and announced that Lafayette Square surrounding the White House was now "open" to the public, and on Thursday morning agents had removed most of the metal fence. EFE-EPA