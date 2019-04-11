A woman looks at the work 'Convenience Store Mother and Child' Japanese artist Tetsuya Ishida at the Velazquez Palace in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Nico Rodriguez

Visitors look at a work of Japanese artist Tetsuya Ishida at the Velazquez Palace in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Nico Rodriguez

Tetsuya Ishida's career was cut short when he died at the tender age of 31 but his surreal existential canvasses offer a glimpse into the anxiety-ridden years of Japan's 1990s, the director of the Reina Sofía Museum said on Thursday at the preview of his retrospective.

"Self Portrait of Other," a collection of 70 haunting and dark paintings and illustrations, which convey a deep sense of loneliness and despair, hang in stark contrast to the bright and airy venue of the Velázquez Palace in Madrid's Retiro Park.