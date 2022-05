Fabian Fernandez, founder of a company Lineup, whose app provides important information and live footage about surfing conditions at Uruguayan beaches, is interviewed by Efe on 10 May 2022 in Montevideo, Uruguay. EFE/ Raul Martinez

Helping surfers find the perfect waves and save precious time and money. That is the mission of Lineup, an Uruguayan company whose app puts information about more than 50 of the country's beaches at users' fingertips.

Among the service's main benefits are live images from strategically placed cameras of seven of Uruguay's most popular surf locations.