Systems engineering students Maria Victoria Martinez (L) and Juan Drets are interviewed by Efe in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Nov. 5, 2019 (photo issued on Nov. 8, 2019). They are the co-developers of "Berrinche" (lit. tantrum), a new smartphone app they designed to help parents determines what triggers their autistic children's meltdowns. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro Prieto

A man holds a smartphone that is running the "Berrinche" (lit. tantrum) app on Nov. 5, 2019 (photo issued on Nov. 8, 2019), in Montevideo, Uruguay. The app was developed by two Uruguayan systems engineering students and is designed for use by parents to help them determine what triggers their autistic children's meltdowns. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

A new smartphone app developed by students at Montevideo-based Universidad ORT Uruguay aims to help parents identify the causes of their autistic children's highly disruptive behavior.

When the autistic child has a meltdown (defined by the United Kingdom's National Autistic Society as "an intense response to overwhelming situations"), an individual who observes it can use the app to keep a record of possible causes and how the outburst was manifested so this information can be centralized and shown to parents or therapists, co-developer Juan Drets said in an interview with Efe.