A new smartphone app developed by students at Montevideo-based Universidad ORT Uruguay aims to help parents identify the causes of their autistic children's highly disruptive behavior.
When the autistic child has a meltdown (defined by the United Kingdom's National Autistic Society as "an intense response to overwhelming situations"), an individual who observes it can use the app to keep a record of possible causes and how the outburst was manifested so this information can be centralized and shown to parents or therapists, co-developer Juan Drets said in an interview with Efe.