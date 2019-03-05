Photo provided by the Hyatt Foundation showing the Palau Sant Jordi, designed by Japanese architect Arata Isozaki, who on March 5, 2019, was awarded the coveted Pritzker Prize. EFE-EPA/Hyatt Foundation/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Japanese architect, urbanist and theorist Arata Isozaki, 87, on Tuesday was awarded the 2019 Pritzker Prize for a career during which he was "not afraid to change and try new ideas," according to the prize jury's announcement issued in Chicago.

"Clearly, he is one of the most influential figures in contemporary world architecture ... His architecture rests on profound understanding, not only of architecture but also of philosophy, history, theory and culture. He has brought together East and West, not through mimicry or as a collage, but through the forging of new paths," the panel said.