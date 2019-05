A handout photo released on 8 May 2019 and made available by the Colosseum Archaeological Park press office shows a detail of a decoration in a new room of the Nero Domus Aurea. EPA/FFICIO STAMPA PARCO ARCHEOLOGICO DEL COLOSSEO

A handout photo released on 8 may 2019 and made available by the Colosseum Archaeological Park press office shows shows the lunette in the new room of the Nero Domus Aurea. EPA/FFICIO STAMPA PARCO ARCHEOLOGICO DEL COLOSSEO

A team of archaeologists has discovered a new richly decorated room at a palatial complex in Rome that belonged to Emperor Nero and had been hidden for the past two millennia.

Experts have been able to access the room at the Domus Aurea for the first time, although only the upper section can be seen as the lower part is buried by accumulated sediments, according to the Colosseum Archaeological Park.