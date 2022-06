An archaeologist in a diving gear holds an object underwater excavation in the Aegean Sea, off the coast of Greece. EFE/ the Greek Ministry of Culture.

A team of European archaeologists and divers has discovered a giant marble head during an underwater expedition at the Antikythera wreck site in the Aegean sea, the Greek culture ministry said Monday.

Researchers identified the head as a Farnese-type Hercules and said they believed it could belong to a headless statue of the demigod, which was found in the same 1900 shipwreck and is currently at the National Archaeological Museum of Athens.