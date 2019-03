Spanish leader of an archeological mission Myriam Seco poses at the site of the temple of Pharaoh Thutmose III in Luxor, Egypt, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Myriam Seco

A patio, one of the prominent areas of the temple of Pharaoh Thutmose III, after it had been completely excavated in Luxor, Egypt, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE Myriam Seco.

A Spanish-led archaeological mission has unearthed the walls of the temple of Pharaoh Thutmose III in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, as part of excavation works launched 11 years ago.

The monument, referred to as the Temple of a Million Years of Thutmose III (1490-1436 BC), had been forgotten and covered in sand since the 1930s.