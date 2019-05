Tenochtitlan, the hub of the Aztec empire, so impressed Hernan Cortes and his men when they first set eyes on it in March 1519 that the Spanish conquistador thought long and hard about whether to replace the metropolis of imposing temples - some as high as 40m (131ft) - with a European city.

The territory now occupied by Mexico City was described by Spanish soldiers and missionaries as the Venice of the Americas.