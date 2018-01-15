A mass of Arctic air is bringing freezing temperatures to northern and central Mexico, along with chill wind gusts in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, in southern Oaxaca state, Mexico's National Weather Service (SMN) reported Monday.

"It is forecast that on Monday morning a polar air mass will keep temperatures very low to freezing ... in the north, northeast, east and central portions of the Mexican Republic, as well as ... (bringing wind) gusts above 70 kilometers (43 miles) per hour in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec," the SMN said in a bulletin.