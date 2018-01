Parts of northern and central Mexico will experience frost, snow and temperatures below minus 5 C (23 F) from the same mass of arctic air that is covering much of the United States, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) said Wednesday.

The coldest readings are expected in the mountains of Baja California Norte, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Durango states, which could also see snow and freezing rain.