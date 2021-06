Muslims answer the call to pray at Hagley Park, opposite the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, 22 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A muslim worshipper prays at a makeshift memorial at the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Rd in Christchurch, New Zealand, 19 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) meets with members of the Muslim community in the wake of the mass shooting at the two Christchurch mosques, in Christchurch, New Zealand, 16 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BORIS JANCIC AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT NO ARCHIVES

As an online petition grew against the making of a film focusing on the response of New Zealand's prime minister to the Christchurch terror attack, the leader on Saturday said hers was not the story to be told.

"While it's for the community to speak for themselves, it's my view March 15 [2019] remains very raw for New Zealand," Jacinda Ardern said, according to national media outlets, including public broadcaster Radio New Zealand.