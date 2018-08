Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the funeral of legendary US singer Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31, 2018, at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, which was attended by many notables including celebrities from the world of song. EFE-EPA/Tannen Maury

Former President Bill Clinton (l.) speaks with former Attorney General Eric Holder (r.) before the funeral of legendary US singer Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31, 2018, at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, which was attended by many notables including celebrities from the world of song. EFE-EPA/Tannen Maury

The coffin of legendary US singer Aretha Franklin is seen on Aug. 31, 2018, at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit where her funeral was held, attended by many notables including celebrities from the world of song. EFE-EPA/Tannen Maury

Aretha Franklin appeared dressed in a brilliant golden dress and high-heeled shoes aglitter with sequins for her glamorous final farewell at a Detroit church.

The Queen of Soul was transported to the Greater Grace Temple in the same vintage white Cadillac used for the funerals of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks and the singer's father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin.