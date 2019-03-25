Gustavo Ponce, head of the prevention and eradication of child labor at the Argentina chapter of the International Labor Organization (ILO), seen at an interiew with EFE on March 1, 2019, says that though child labor often seems normal in the South American country, it is nonetheless in an excellent position to eliminate and prevent that blight. EFE-EPA/Cristina Terceiro

Three out of every 10 minors in Argentina work for a living, but experts responding to that fact say the country is nonetheless in an excellent position to eliminate and prevent child labor with its defined public polices and under pressure from its international commitments.

"All cards are on the table in Argentina. I've been in this for many years and never saw a situation with so many opportunities," Gustavo Ponce, head of the prevention and eradication of child labor at the local chapter of the International Labor Organization (ILO), told EFE.