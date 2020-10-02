A couple with his dog takes a selfie next to little sculpture of cartoon Mafalda created by Argentinian Joaquin Salvador Lavado known as 'Quino' displayed at Campo de San Francisco park in Oviedo, Asturias northern Spain, 30 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Alberto Morante

A woman cries while leaving flowers to the statue of Mafalda after the death of its creator, 'Quino', in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 30 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentinian cartoonist Joaquin Salvador Lavado Tejon, aka 'Quino' (R), touches a sculpture of his most popular character 'Mafalda' during its presentation at the San Francisco Park in Oviedo, Spain, 23 October 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/JOSE LUIS CEREIJIDO

Argentina declared Thursday a day of national mourning in honor of the late cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado, known as Quino, as the public and various personalities paid tribute to the creator of the iconic Mafalda cartoon character and comic.

The government led by Alberto Fernández declared the mourning period in a decree published in the Official Gazette, which said that the national flag will remain at half-mast in all public buildings, and emphasized that the "cultural legacy" Quino leaves behind - after his death on Wednesday at age 88 - is marked by "respect for life, human rights and peace." EFE-EPA