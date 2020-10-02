Argentina declared Thursday a day of national mourning in honor of the late cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado, known as Quino, as the public and various personalities paid tribute to the creator of the iconic Mafalda cartoon character and comic.
The government led by Alberto Fernández declared the mourning period in a decree published in the Official Gazette, which said that the national flag will remain at half-mast in all public buildings, and emphasized that the "cultural legacy" Quino leaves behind - after his death on Wednesday at age 88 - is marked by "respect for life, human rights and peace." EFE-EPA