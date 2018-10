BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), Oct. 16, 2018 - Sergio Bergam, Argentina’s secretary of environment and sustainable development, presents the State of the Environment Report, a text that seeks to act as a guide for future policies and government initiatives. EPA-EFE/ Carlota City

The Argentine government presented Tuesday its third State of the Environment Report, meant to serve as a guide for future policies and government initiatives.

The text is a starting point for "delineating more-solid public policies regarding management of the environment," environmental policy secretary Diego Moreno said.