View of the interior ceiling of the Confiteria Del Molino, on July 3, 2022, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

View of the interior of the Confiteria Del Molino, on July 3, 2022, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

On July 9, 1916 - the centennial of Argentina's independence - two confectioners inaugurated the "Confiteria del Molino" (Mill Confectionary), an iconic example of art nouveau architecture and pastry-making, which grew as business-oriented and bourgeoisie immigrants flooded into the country starting at the beginning of the 20th century.

Today, after a prolonged closure of more than 25 years, the eight-story establishment - which features a 213-foot high cupola, decorative balconies and even a windmill - has once again been restored, was reopened to the public on July 8 and is continuing its legendary trajectory.