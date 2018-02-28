Mabel Bianco, president of the Foundation for Women’s Studies and Research (Feim), talks to EFE in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Naiara Bellio

A coalition of Argentine children's rights organizations reiterated here Tuesday its proposal to establish a children's ombud in response to recent high-profile crimes such as the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl.

"Abuse cases involving very young girls are granted much more visibility and create a greater public reaction, yet there have been many cases involving girls under 19 who are being killed daily in this country," Mabel Bianco, president of the Foundation for Women's Studies and Research, which is part of the coalition, told EFE.