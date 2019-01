Photo from Jan 24,2019, of Argentine artist Cristian Castro next to his art pieces made from recycled mechanical parts in a gallery in Los Angeles, California in the United States. EPA-EFE/Iván Mejía

Argentine artist Cristian Castro works with scrap metal, turning it into huge robots and other figures that brighten art galleries and museums in the United States, and reduce industrial waste.

His creativity was sparked by a childhood passion for taking apart toys and broken household appliances, an interest he has now turned to recycling scrap metal.