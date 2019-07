Argentine biologist Jose Sarasola (right) poses with the prestigious Whitley Award he received this year from Princess Anne at a ceremony on May 1, 2019, at the Royal Geographical Society in London, United Kingdom. He was honored for his work to protect the endangered Chaco Eagle. EPA-EFE/ James Finlay PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE WHITLEY AWARDS

Argentine biologist Jose Sarasola places a tracking device on a Chaco eagle. Sarasola was one of the recipients of the United Kingdom's Whitley Awards for his efforts to protect that endangered raptor. PHOTO PROVIDED THE WHITLEY AWARDS

The course of Jose Sarasola's life changed 19 years ago when he first came across a Chaco eagle - one that had been killed by a rancher and hung from a railing as a warning to other birds.

The studies he has carried out since then on that endangered raptor made him one of the recipients of the United Kingdom's prestigious Whitley Awards this year.