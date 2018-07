Photograph provided by the Argentine Rural Association showing Mbappe, a 22-month-old bull weighing 920 kg (2,028 lbs) named after the young French national soccer team star, during the 132nd Livestock, Agriculture and Industry Expo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jul 16,2018. EPA-EFE/Argentine Rural Association

Mbappe, a 22-month-old bull weighing 920 kg (2,028 lbs) named after the young French national soccer team star a day after they won the World Cup, was the first specimen to enter Argentina's 132nd Livestock, Agriculture and Industry Expo on Monday.

The bull - which was described as a "moderately-sized" animal with "high breed quality" during the show's opening event - hails from the Curaco farm, owned by rancher Luciano Trappa.