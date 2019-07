Photo taken on July 5, 2019, of the traditional Cafe Tortonien on Avenida de Mayo in Buenos Aires, a street that is a celebration of culture and symbol of political dispute where Spanish immigration has left its mark and which this Tuesday celebrates its 125th anniversary. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Photo taken on July 5, 2019, of the statue of poet Horacio Ferrer on Avenida de Mayo in Buenos Aires, a street that is a celebration of culture and symbol of political dispute where Spanish immigration has left its mark and which this Tuesday celebrates its 125th anniversary. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Photo taken on July 5, 2019, of Avenida de Mayo in Buenos Aires, a street that is a celebration of culture and symbol of political dispute where Spanish immigration has left its mark and which this Tuesday celebrates its 125th anniversary. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Avenida de Mayo in Buenos Aires is much more than a boulevard, it is the heart and showcase of the Argentine capital, a celebration of culture and symbol of political dispute where Spanish immigration has left its mark and which this Tuesday celebrates its 125th anniversary.

Founded July 9, 1894, with an unmistakable Parisian style, the vast wave of European immigration soon transformed it into a meeting ground for Hispanics.