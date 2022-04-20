A movie still provided on 19 April 2022 by the Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema (BAFICI) of a scene from the film "El Pa(de)ciente". EFE/Bafici

A movie still provided on 19 April 2022 by the Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema (BAFICI) of a scene from the film "Sis dies Corrient." EFE/Bafici

The Argentine capital's BAFICI independent film festival is back in full swing for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus crisis more than two years ago, allowing movie-goers to enjoy the magic of one of the main events of its type in Latin America.

The festival, which runs from Tuesday until May 1, will kick off with three world premieres: "El ascenso y caida del Chop Chop Show," a puppet mockumentary directed by Argentine filmmaker Diego Labat; "Pequeña flor," a film based on Argentine author Iosi Havilio's like-named novel and directed by Santiago Mitre; and "Ahora ya se donde encontrarte," a short film that uses Google Earth images to tell the life story of its creator, Diego Berakha.