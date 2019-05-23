A view of the site of the "Anti-imperialist Grandstand" in Havana, Cuba, on 23 May 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

A former inmate and member of the Argentine cooperative Esquina Libertad (Freedom Corner), Daniel Fernandez, is interviewed by EFE on May 14, 2019, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Cristina Terceiro

Argentine cooperative provides new lease on life for former inmates

An Argentine cooperative launched in 2010 by inmates, ex-prisoners and their family members aims to provide work opportunities to people who have served time in penitentiaries and promote their social reinsertion.

"We started off making little notebooks from pieces of jeans that no one was using and recycled paper," the president of the Esquina Libertad (Freedom Corner) cooperative, Eyelen Stroker, told EFE, adding that the cooperative now also runs a publishing house, a print shop and a training center.