A view of a bandoneon on display at an exhibit on female tango pioneers at the Carlos Gardel House Museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A view on 12 August 2022 of items that are part of an exhibit on female tango pioneers at the Carlos Gardel House Museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A view on 12 August 2022 of several items that are part of an exhibit on female tango pioneers at the Carlos Gardel House Museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Seven female tango pioneers of the early 20th century - singers, instrumentalists, composers and actresses who left their mark on that musical genre and achieved legendary status - are now being honored in an exhibition at the Carlos Gardel House Museum in Argentina's capital.

Musical stars known for their album recordings and film and radio performances, they won the admiration of the public and the respect of their peers and carved out a space in the arts, "something difficult to do at that time," the museum's director, Gabriel Soria, told Efe.